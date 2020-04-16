Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV teaser images released in Brazil

April 16, 2020, 06:44 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV teaser images released in Brazil

- New teaser images completely reveal the exterior styling

- Expected to be launched in Brazil by mid-2020

- Is based on the VW Polo derived MQB A0 platform

Volkswagen has released official teaser images (camouflaged) of the Nivus coupe SUV in Brazil.  Although camouflaged, the pictures largely reveal the design of the upcoming compact SUV.

Volkswagen Polo Exterior

Unlike other Volkswagen SUVs, the Nivus brings sporty angular lines and a coupe silhouette to the compact SUV segment. The Volkswagen Nivus will initially go on sale in the Brazilian market, but being a global offering, it will also be launched in Europe as well as other international markets.

Based on the same MQB A0 platform that underpins the Volkswagen Polo, the Nivus has an identical footprint as the supermini. However, it will get a cargo area of 415 litres, as against 285 litres in the Polo. In Brazil, it will be positioned between the Polo and the T-Cross. The chances of the Nivus making to our shores are slim. However, Volkswagen is working on a compact SUV for the Indian market, which will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Volkswagen Polo Music System

The Nivus will come shod with 17-inch alloys, and although the interiors aren't revealed yet, earlier teasers have revealed that it will come loaded with Volkswagen Play infotainment system and a virtual cockpit instrument cluster. What's more, LED headlamps, taillights and DRLs will be a part of the package as well.

Volkswagen Polo Steering Wheel

Under the hood, the Nivus will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol motor that will be paired to a six-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission. This motor will produce 126bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. The Volkswagen Nivus is expected to go on sale in Brazil by mid-2020.

