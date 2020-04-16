Please Tell Us Your City

  • Toyota Fortuner facelift digitally rendered based on spied images

Toyota Fortuner facelift digitally rendered based on spied images

April 16, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
5110 Views
Toyota Fortuner facelift digitally rendered based on spied images

- Expected to arrive before the end of this year or in 2021

- Gets cosmetic updates both fore and aft

The Toyota Fortuner is the most prominent full-size SUV on sale in India. With close to 1500 units sold every month, the Fortuner enjoys a cult following in the country. However, having soldiered on for almost four years, even the Fortuner is in need of an update. The first major facelift for the Toyota is on its way and here we have a digital rendering of it based on the recent spy images.

As can be seen here, the updated Fortuner will get a revised fascia making it look more modern and upmarket. The sleek headlamp design will be chiselled furthermore with newer LED lighting signature. Meanwhile, the chrome on the toothed grille might get replaced by brushed metal inserts. The front bumper will be reworked as well and it will look similar to what you see on the recently updated Toyota RAV-4. Newer alloy wheels and dual-tone paint scheme will also be a part of the update.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Exterior

At the back, the refreshed bumper design will be combined by a new lighting signature on the sleek LED taillamps. This squared-off bumper design would be a welcome change to the seven-seater SUV’s posterior. We could also see a vertical reflector/fog lamp design at the back adding to the fresh appeal. Apart from that, the roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, blacked-out skid plate and single exhaust tip would also be present.

Changes on the inside could include new upholstery, added features and updated infotainment system. We also expect Toyota to bring in new-age connectivity options with the update however nothing concrete can be said about it at the moment. Engine options are likely to remain unchanged and would include the 2.7-litre petrol engine and 2.8-litre diesel engine. The manual and automatic transmission would also be carried forward along with the all-wheel-drive layout.

The Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to rival against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Honda CR-V and the Isuzu MU-X. Prices are expected to increase over the current model. The refreshed Toyota Fortuner will likely debut in Thailand in the coming few months and it may reach our shores either by end-2020 or early next year.

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Fortuner facelift
  • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

