Coronavirus pandemic: Lamborghini supports manufacturing of breathing simulators

- Lamborghini is providing resources and equipment from its R&D department for breathing simulators

- The company had already begun production of surgical masks and medical shields earlier this month

Lamborghini is providing resources and equipment from its Research and Development Department for the co-engineering and production of breathing simulators, supporting Siare Engineering International Group, a manufacturer of ventilators, during the health emergency caused by the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The breathing simulator enables the tester to carry out an initial evaluation of the ventilator’s performance before reaching the final checking stage, when the ventilator undergoes a comprehensive test using certified equipment.

In two weeks, Lamborghini has used its 3D printing laboratory to design, produce and validate the simulator, optimizing the components and enabling the production of 18 simulators per week, alongside the 3D-printed production of medical visors in polycarbonate, using an HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer with MJF technology capable of printing with a 0.08 mm precision level. Earlier this month, Lamborghini also began production of surgical masks and medical shields, details of which are available here.