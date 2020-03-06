Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen compact SUV under works; to rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

Volkswagen compact SUV under works; to rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

March 06, 2020, 07:04 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
15988 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen compact SUV under works; to rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

- To be based on the MQB A0-IN platform

- Will be positioned below the Volkswagen Taigun

- Likely to come with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor

With the Tiguan AllSpace already launched here, Volkswagen is set to introduce three new SUVs in India. While the other two products are the T-Roc (16 March) and the Taigun (mid 2021), the third offering for India was under wraps until now. That said, we can confirm that the fourth one will be a compact SUV. While a timeline isn't available, we can expect it to be launched after the Volkswagen Taigun, towards the end of 2021.

A top Volkswagen official revealed to CarWale that the upcoming SUV will be a mass market offering. While the official didn't confirm or deny the product's positioning, it is certain to sit under the Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV, which debuted at the Auto Expo 2020. This rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue will be underpinned by Volkswagen's MQB A0-IN platform, which among other cars will also underpin the Skoda Vision IN based SUV and mid-size sedans for both the brands.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

The design will be in-line with all the latest-gen Volkswagen cars and we can expect the interior quality to be a notch above the competition. Expect it to get a large touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options, while Volkswagen may also offer a digital instrument cluster in higher variants.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen compact SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol motor that is expected to be offered with both, manual as well as automatic transmissions. The same motor makes 108bhp and 175Nm of peak torque in the Volkswagen Polo and the Vento. Volkswagen is unlikely to offer a diesel powertrain in the compact SUV, although, a CNG option cannot be ruled out.

Besides the above-mentioned rivals, the compact SUV will also rival the upcoming Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

PS - Volkswagen Taigun Concept images used for representation only.

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen compact SUV
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

31 Likes
18100 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2512 Likes
233305 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in