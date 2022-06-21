Two new cars to debut in India next week

As we move towards the end of June, two new SUVs are due for launch in India next week. Both the vehicles are eagerly awaited launches in 2022. Read below to learn more about the upcoming new car launches in India next week.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is due for launch in India on 27 June. The updated model will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The SUV will get fresh styling elements and modern features such as a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Adrenox infotainment system, and Sony music system.

For convenience, the SUV will offer ventilated front row seats, dual-zone climate control, front armrest with storage, wireless charger, cruise control, engine start/stop button, and more. Mechanically, the new Scorpio-N will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. To read about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in detail, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular name in the compact SUV segment. The Indian automaker is gearing up to launch the 2022 Brezza in the country on 30 June. Ahead of its official launch, the Indian automaker recently commenced bookings for the updated model. The upcoming Maruti Brezza will get significant cosmetic upgrades as compared to the outgoing model. In terms of features, the compact SUV will offer a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, push/start stop button and more. To read about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in detail, click here.