    India-bound Skoda Octavia facelift spied

    Gajanan Kashikar

    One of the popular saloons in the world, the Skoda Octavia, is readying for a mid-life update as a camouflaged model was spotted for the first time in public in Austria. Given that this is the first spotting of the Octavia facelift, Skoda is expected to reveal the fourth-generation facelift model by the end of next year or perhaps early in 2024.

    The Octavia facelift prototype is partly covered with camouflage, specifically the front and rear, as seen in the spy photographs. This suggests that the saloon facelift is likely to feature a new front bumper with air curtains, redesigned radiator grille, headlamps which may resemble the Scala’s unit, and daytime running lights. The facelift could also bear redesigned rear lights, a new rear bumper, and even new alloy wheels.

    Inside, the dashboard might receive a mild design update along with a new colour scheme for the interior, and new upholstery. Other than that, the Octavia facelift is likely to continue with the same driver display and infotainment system.

    Regarding the powertrains, Skoda might continue with the same choices as the on-sale Octavia which is available in a variety of petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. That said, it is interesting to note that the Octavia facelift prototype was spotted together with the Octavia estate car version wearing the same camouflage. This hints that the brand might debut the Octavia saloon and estate car at the same time.

    Skoda Octavia
    ₹ 26.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Two new cars to debut in India next week

