CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant priced at Rs 8.57 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    292 Views
    Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant priced at Rs 8.57 lakh

    - The Aura CNG was previously available only in the S variant

    - The new variant rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor CNG XZ Plus

    Hyundai India has discreetly introduced the Aura CNG in the SX variant, with prices starting at Rs 8.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version was previously offered only in the S variant, which is priced at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Compared to the S variant, the SX variant of the Hyundai Aura CNG gets features in the form of a reverse parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, a shark-fin antenna, a 5.3-inch digital cluster with a MID, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition, smart key with push-button start-stop, and a front power outlet.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The Hyundai Aura SX CNG rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor CNG XZ Plus.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New India-spec Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on 13 July, 2022
     Next 
    India-bound Skoda Octavia facelift spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6666 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6666 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant priced at Rs 8.57 lakh