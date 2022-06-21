Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant priced at Rs 8.57 lakh

- The Aura CNG was previously available only in the S variant

Hyundai India has discreetly introduced the Aura CNG in the SX variant, with prices starting at Rs 8.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version was previously offered only in the S variant, which is priced at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the S variant, the SX variant of the Hyundai Aura CNG gets features in the form of a reverse parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, a shark-fin antenna, a 5.3-inch digital cluster with a MID, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice recognition, smart key with push-button start-stop, and a front power outlet.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The Hyundai Aura SX CNG rivals the likes of the Tata Tigor CNG XZ Plus.