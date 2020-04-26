Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Yaris Cross - Now in pictures

April 26, 2020, 03:09 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Toyota Yaris Cross - Now in pictures

The Toyota Yaris Cross has been officially revealed and will go on sale in Europe in 2021. Toyota was planning to unveil this new Yaris-based hybrid SUV crossover at the 2020 Geneva motor show in March. However, it skipped the launch altogether as the show was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, let's take a look at the picture gallery of the much-awaited new sub-compact SUV.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

This new SUV inherits the qualities of the brand's compact car - the Yaris. Yet, the Yaris Cross is more spacious and a higher-riding version with an increased ground clearance.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Even though the Yaris Cross uses a 2,560mm wheelbase identical to the hatchback, the new SUV is 240mm longer, 20mm wider and even 90mm taller than the standard hatchback.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

On the contrary, it's still said that this crossover version of the Yaris subcompact SUV is too small to be launched in America. It will only go on sale in Japan and Europe later next year.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Positioned below the Toyota C-HR, the carmaker plans to produce 1,50,000 units of this Yaris Cross in France annually, alongside the standard hatchback for the European market.

Toyota Yaris Interior

It gets a 116bhp rated hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The compact crossover's hybrid technology helps it run on electricity at lower speeds.

Toyota Yaris Interior

And unlike other models in its segment in Europe, the Yaris features an all-wheel-drive. Yes this configuration is optional and the Japanese manufacturer will offer two-wheel-drive as standard.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

As its name suggests, there's plenty in common with the latest Yaris hatchback. Sure it does have that bloated appearance like the Yaris, but the Cross still sports a futuristic design with a busy fascia.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

It gets sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and C-shaped vertical fog lamps. What further helps in adding to its dynamic character are the cuts and creases along with a sporty styling.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Now for the other design bits, the roof and B-pillars are finished in a black shade. This gives the compact crossover a dual-tone appearance too.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

The other design highlights of the Yaris Cross include sharp turn signals, squared shaped black wheel arches, striking alloy wheels, a raked windshield and horizontal LED tail lamps with black surrounds.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Interesting right? Sadly, it’s unlikely to be offered in the Indian market. According to the Maruti Suzuki and Toyota deal, we will get a sub-compact model in the form of a rebadged Vitara Brezza.

Toyota Yaris Exterior
Toyota Yaris Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.65 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.23 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.74 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.03 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.75 Lakh onwards

