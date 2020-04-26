BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 online bookings open at Rs 50,000

- Available in 4x4 variant

- Five exterior colour options

Mahindra is accepting online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of its flagship SUV, the Alturas G4. Ahead of its official launch, the customers can book the Alturas G4 for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The BS4 version was available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options, however, the online booking option for the BS6 version is open only for the four-wheel drive variant. This leads us in to believing that the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 might be available in a single 4x4 variant

The upcoming seven-seat SUV will be available in five colour options – napoli black, regal blue, new pearl white, lake side brown and dsat silver. The website also allows you to pre-book the accessories such as the special kit, car fridge, seven-inch headrest touchscreen with built-in DVD player, mood lamps, external chrome highlights, roof carrier kit, floor mats, mobile holder, blind-spot mirror and more.

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra is likely to announce the BS6 pricing in the days to come.