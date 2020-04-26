Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 online bookings open at Rs 50,000

BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 online bookings open at Rs 50,000

April 26, 2020, 08:15 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
20 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 online bookings open at Rs 50,000

- Available in 4x4 variant

- Five exterior colour options 

Mahindra is accepting online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of its flagship SUV, the Alturas G4. Ahead of its official launch, the customers can book the Alturas G4 for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The BS4 version was available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options, however, the online booking option for the BS6 version is open only for the four-wheel drive variant. This leads us in to believing that the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 might be available in a single 4x4 variant 

The upcoming seven-seat SUV will be available in five colour options – napoli black, regal blue, new pearl white, lake side brown and dsat silver. The website also allows you to pre-book the accessories such as the special kit, car fridge, seven-inch headrest touchscreen with built-in DVD player, mood lamps, external chrome highlights, roof carrier kit, floor mats, mobile holder, blind-spot mirror and more. 

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra is likely to announce the BS6 pricing in the days to come.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Alturas G4
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 34.81 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 33.28 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 33.18 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.56 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 33.81 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 30.55 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.4 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1892 Likes
128804 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3001 Likes
340666 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in