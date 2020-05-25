Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motors to start production from tomorrow

Toyota Kirloskar Motors to start production from tomorrow

May 25, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
20 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Kirloskar Motors to start production from tomorrow

- Production will resume in a phased manner 

- Will resume supply of spare parts to markets where the service activities have started     

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will restart production in its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Bengaluru from 26 May 2020. The production will resume in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the State and the Central Governments. Currently more than 290 Toyota dealerships are partially operational and close to 230 dealerships are operational nationally. The company is reportedly closely monitoring the situation and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up the operations. 

The company will provide services by prioritising domains like spare parts supply to the market where service activities have already started. Speaking on the occasion, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations. While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost.” 

He further added, “we have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have been rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’ to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to minimize the number of employees at the workplace, most of our office employees will continue to work from home for some more time.

  • Toyota
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1623 Likes
173402 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3572 Likes
333695 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in