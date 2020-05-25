Toyota Kirloskar Motors to start production from tomorrow

- Production will resume in a phased manner

- Will resume supply of spare parts to markets where the service activities have started

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will restart production in its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Bengaluru from 26 May 2020. The production will resume in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the State and the Central Governments. Currently more than 290 Toyota dealerships are partially operational and close to 230 dealerships are operational nationally. The company is reportedly closely monitoring the situation and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up the operations.

The company will provide services by prioritising domains like spare parts supply to the market where service activities have already started. Speaking on the occasion, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations. While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost.”

He further added, “we have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have been rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’ to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to minimize the number of employees at the workplace, most of our office employees will continue to work from home for some more time.