New EV platform where wheel arches contain motors, suspension and steering

May 25, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Santosh Nair
New EV platform where wheel arches contain motors, suspension and steering

- An outcome of the collaboration between REE Automotive (Israeli start-up) and KYB Corporation (Japanese suspension systems supplier) 

- A completely flat platform that optimises space

REE Automotive and KYB Corporation have jointly developed a unique EV platform that can transform the manner in which EV design is approached.

As can be seen, this near-flat EV platform is thanks to the electric motors, steering mechanism, suspension system and braking being located within each wheel arch. This is made possible through the combination of great insight and promising current technologies.

Reports claim that although a few companies are already in the process of developing wheel-arch motors, REE has gone the extra mile by also incorporating an electric-motor based suspension system. This suspension system’s motor is linked to the dampers which can in-turn control the damping characteristics.

Exterior

Likewise, in order to save space, both the steering and braking system uses ‘by-wire’ tech that eliminates the need for mechanical linkages. But not everything is favourable as of now. Reports state that this setup may not be ideal on high-performance car applications where there are extreme brake temperatures and severe impacts taken by the suspension components.

We will bring you more news on this topic in the days to come, so do keep reading the CarWale news section.

  • Flat EV platform
  • wheel arches have electric motor
  • steering and suspension system
  • REE Automotive
  • KYB Corporation
