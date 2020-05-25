Mercedes-Benz introduces ‘Wishbox 2.0’ - Limited period financial solutions

- Offer only for C-Class, E-Class and the GLC range of cars

- Tailor-made solutions for car purchase

In an effort to revive the customer confidence and create incremental demand, German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes Benz has introduced the ‘Wishbox 2.0’ campaign to offer limited period financial solutions. The company claims that the campaign offers customised solutions to ensure that the customers do not worry about financial commitments for a car purchase, cash flows, etc. amid the current challenges due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ‘Wishbox 2.0’ campaign benefits are only applicable on the C-Class, E-Class and the GLC range of cars. The key highlights under the offer are –

- 10 years loan tenure | Lowest EMI of Rs. 1,499 per lakh

- Three months EMI waiver for standard loan and agility

- Small amount for EMI for first six months; regular EMI from seventh month onwards