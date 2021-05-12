Toyota introduces ‘Customer Connect Program 2.0’ service initiative

- Customers can avail the extension of vehicle warranty, free maintenance services, and SMILES service package

- Validity of the extension will be up to one month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced ‘Customer Connect Program 2.0’ for all its patrons. The aftersales initiative by the carmaker aims to provide maintenance benefits to its customers in the form of extension of vehicle warranty and customer paid extended warranty, and extended free maintenance services and pre-paid service packages.

Alongside this program, Toyota is also offering ‘Toyota Bactaklenz’ that is a non-chemical fumigation treatment at a special price for both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles. For extra convenience, the brand has also initiated contactless service booking where vehicle owners can book their service appointment through the TConnect mobile app, WhatsApp, or official website. An option to choose for pick-up and drop services is also available for making the entire process as contactless as possible.

It is to be noted that in case of lapsed warranty and services, owners can avail of the extension of these programs for up to one month. However, this is only applicable in the states and cities where lockdown and movement restrictions are imposed.

Commenting on the new announcement, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought. Our “Customer Connect Program 2.0” is a step further to build confidence and show our commitment to our valued customers by ensuring seamless communication and hassle-free processes to ensure customer convenience & utmost safety. Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitisation used by frontline warriors. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government.”