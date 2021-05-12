Upcoming Hummer EV with four-wheel steer system spotted on public road

- This is also our first look of the production-spec model with some of the official accessories.

- SUV version expected to go on sale by 2023.

American auto giant GMC has already introduced the Hummer EV pickup, however, we are yet to see the reincarnated and much awaited electric Hummer SUV in the hands of the public. So far, we have also had a limited look at the accessories.

Here we have some interesting shots showing the Hummer EV pickup heading towards GM’s Milford proving grounds while utilizing the 4 Wheel Steer system which was only teased in a dimly lit video. We also get our first look at the Hummer EV pickup wearing a roof rack along with a bed rack, which appear to be beefier than the Rivian R1T.

Now as we know, the overall design of the upcoming EV takes inspiration from the old Hummer H2 and the H3. However, the Hummer EV is based on GMC’s Ultium platform which has allowed the SUV to have improved departure and break-over angles as well as a tighter turning circle of 10.8 metres with four-wheel steer.

When launched, GMC will offer plenty of features in the Hummer EV such as removable roof panels, CrabWalk with four-wheel steer which allows the car to move diagonally. Besides, an Extract mode which raises the height of the car by six inches.