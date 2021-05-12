Toyota to introduce 15 new electric vehicles by 2025

- Company restates its carbon neutrality goal

- bZ EVs to be built on e-TNGA architecture

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has declared that it will offer 15 new battery-electric vehicles by 2025 including the recently unveiled new battery electric vehicle series, titled bZ. TMC conducted year-end financial results press briefing where the brand made this announcement alongside the annual sales and revenue reports.

The brand has already introduced its new all-electric cars line-up bZ, meaning beyond Zero. These vehicles will be built on a scalable and dedicated BEV platform, named e-TNGA that can also be utilised to make variable-sized vehicles.

Toyota has joined hands with BYD, Suzuki, Subaru, and Daihatsu to develop seven bZ series models. Meanwhile, Toyota revealed the first SUV model in the bZ series, called bZ4X. This model is based on the e-TNGA BEV platform. Jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, the bZ4X gets a new all-wheel-drive system. In addition to braking regeneration, the SUV also features a solar charging system therefore it can charge the batteries while the car is stationary.

Dr James Kuffner, Chief Digital Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation highlighted the brand's electric vehicle and carbon neutrality strategy. He said that Toyota is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier. Toyota will continue to expand its BEV, PHEV, and FCEV line-up, and also invest in technology as well as infrastructure to minimise carbon around the globe, he added further. Dr Kuffner also said that Toyota aims to make environment-friendly motorsport vehicles in the future, however, he did not reveal any extra details.

Meanwhile, Toyota announced combined global vehicle sales of Toyota and Lexus in May 2021. Both the companies sold 9.087 million units and achieved 2.1977 trillion Yen operating income in the FY2021.