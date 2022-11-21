Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross) unveiled in Indonesia

- The India-bound Toyota Innova Zenix will get a hybrid powertrain

- The model will be showcased in India on 25 November

Toyota has pulled the covers off the Innova Zenix for the Indonesian market, followed by a showcase for the Indian market later this week. On local shores, this model will be christened the Innova Hycross.

Unlike its predecessor which was based on a ladder-on-frame chassis with a RWD layout, the new Toyota Innova Zenix is underpinned by a monocoque chassis with a FWD layout. In terms of dimensions, the MPV measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height, while the ground clearance stands at 185mm. Colour options on the model will include platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black, and DK Steel MC.

On the design front, the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross) is completely revamped and features a new grille with a chrome surround, sweptback LED headlamps, triangular inserts with LED DRLs on either side of the front bumper, a sleek air dam with fog lights on both sides, new 18-inch silver alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B and C-pillars, door visors, wraparound LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

The interior of the Toyota Innova Zenix, aka Hycross, come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone brown and black theme, a new 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, silver trims on the dashboard, digital controls for the AC, captain seats for the second row, 10-inch screens for the second-row occupants, a new steering wheel, gear lever placed higher in the centre console, cruise control, ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, and a new instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Zenix will be available with a 2.0-litre petrol mill producing 150bhp and 187Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor where the latter develops an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. The Indonesian-spec car gets only a CVT transmission.