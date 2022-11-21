CarWale

    Indian Air Force adds 12 Tata Nexon EVs to fleet

    Indian Air Force adds 12 Tata Nexon EVs to fleet

    - To adhere to the government's green mobility strategy 

    - IAF plans to replace a few of its ICE cars with EVs

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expanded its vehicle fleet with the addition of 12 Tata Nexon EVs. The IAF intends to gradually increase the use of EVs in its operations, thus keeping up with the government’s initiative to promote green mobility.

    Tata Nexon EV Prime Right Front Three Quarter

    This batch of Nexon EVs was recently sent for analysis and monitoring of their sustainability and performance. However, it is currently unknown which variant of the Tata Nexon EV has been incorporated.

    Tata's partnership with the Indian Armed Forces is strengthened by the addition of the Nexon EV to their fleet. The automaker also provides the defence industry with specially designed armoured vehicles. Another step in establishing the foundation for an EV ecosystem is the installation of charging infrastructure at various IAF bases.

    Additionally, in a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, “Indian Air Force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles. Augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases, is also planned.' 

    Tata Nexon EV Prime Image
    Tata Nexon EV Prime
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
