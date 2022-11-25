Toyota Innova Hycross – All you need to know

It has been over 17 years since the Japanese car manufacturer introduced the first Toyota Innova in India. And in all these years, it has been undisputed in its segment in the Indian market. The car did receive several facelifts and engine updates to be up-to-the-minute. However, a complete makeover in the form of a generation update was long due. So, Toyota has launched the long-awaited new-gen Innova Hycross in the country with a fresh look, new ergonomics and also a Hybrid variant. The Hycross looks the same as its international counterpart, the Toyota Innova Zenix. The vehicle booking starts today and it will be offered in eight variants – four hybrids and four ICEs. The MPV will be offered in seven colours – Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

Performance:

Toyota has eliminated diesel powertrains for the new Innova Hycross and so it now only gets petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains. The 2.0-litre gasoline mill, when synced with CVT transmission, produces 172bhp and 197Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong-hybrid engine makes 149.9bhp and 187Nm of torque. The latter is coupled to an electric motor for a combined power output of 183.4bhp and comes mated to an E-CVT transmission. All the power generated is propelled to the front wheels of the vehicle. It is also worth noting that the new Innova Hycross does not get a manual option.

The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.5secs, while the claimed mileage stands at 21.1kmpl giving it a range of 1097km on a full tank.

Exterior:

The manufacturer has dismissed the Innova’s traditional looks and given it a complete design makeover. Toyota has replaced the ladder-on-frame chassis for a monocoque resulting in a slight change of length. The MPV now measures 4755mm in length, 1850mm in width, 1795mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2850mm. The vehicle gets 18-inch alloys, an imposing front grille and bumper, tri-eye LED headlamps, dual function DRL and indicator, flared wheel arches, a mildly arched back, new LED taillamps, and a chunky rear bumper.

Interior:

Inside, the new Innova Hycross comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting and roof-mounted AC vents, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and rear sunshade. Besides this, it also gets nine-unit JBL speakers including a subwoofer, ambient lighting, first-in-segment quilted leather Ottoman seats, and electrically adjustable front ventilated seats.

The higher variants of the MPV get dual-tone brown-black interior theme with a Dark Chestnut seat upholstery.

Safety and features:

The new Innova Hycross debuts the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS tech in India. Additionally, the feature list in the MPV includes a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, six airbags, hill hold and descent control, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, front and rear parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert.

We, at Carwale, will be driving the car next week and our review will go live on 6 December 2022.