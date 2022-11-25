CarWale

    Honda Cars India and IDBI Bank join hands to introduce new finance schemes

    Jay Shah

    Honda Cars India and IDBI Bank join hands to introduce new finance schemes

    - Attractive finance offers on purchase of new Honda vehicles 

    - Discounts of up to Rs 63,144 in November 2022

    Honda Cars India has partnered with IDBI Bank to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce new finance schemes for prospective new car buyers. The initiative will benefit the customers with attractive interest rates, low processing rates, and flexible re-payment period. 

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Honda has unveiled the new-gen WR-V in Indonesia. The crossover gets fresh exterior styling, new features, and ADAS tech. In India, the portfolio of Honda comprises Honda City, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, and Honda Amaze. Furthermore, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 63,144 this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and loyalty bonus. 

    Elaborating on the partnership, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The collaboration with IDBI Bank is an initiative to provide all Honda customers with convenient financing solutions along with the best ownership experience and assistance. We are constantly striving to innovate and improve the customer experience at Honda Cars India, which begins right at the first touch point - the purchase experience. We look forward to welcoming new customers into our Honda family and sharing the joy of owning a Honda car.”

