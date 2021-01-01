Toyota India sells 7,487 units in December 2020

- Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a M-o-M growth of 14 per cent in December 2020

- The company will launch the Fortuner facelift next month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has sold a total of 7,487 units in the month of December 2020, thereby clocking a growth of 14 per cent when compared to the same period last year. TKM also registered a growth of six percent in wholesales in the last quarter of 2020 when compared to the corresponding period last year. The company had sold a total of 6,544 units in the domestic market in December 2019.

Toyota recently launched the Innova Crysta facelift, and you can read all about it here. The company will also launch the facelifted Fortuner in India next week. The model will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine, and to know more about the SUV, click here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President TKM, said, “As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 per cent growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019. We have also managed to retain more than six per cent growth in wholesales in the last quarter of the calendar year 2020, when compared to the last quarter of 2019. This has been possible due to our customers’ faith in the brand, as customer orders have been rising significantly and retail sales (dealer’s sale to customers) have also been very encouraging, which gives us the confidence to embark upon a new target as we welcome 2021. December witnessed a few adjustments in terms of production, due to new model launches as well as year model changes. This also included our efforts to exhaust the existing stock of the current generation Fortuner so that we can begin production of the new Fortuner at our plant in Bidadi and is slated to be launched in India next week. The new Innova Crysta has also received a very good response from the market, and we are looking forward to delighting our anticipating customers with the new generation of the Toyota Fortuner.”