Nissan Magnite awarded four-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

- The Magnite achieves an overall rating of four stars

- The model tested was manufactured at Nissan’s facility in India

Nissan’s sub-four metre compact SUV – the Magnite has scored an impressive four-star at the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The test was recently conducted with a 2020 model of the Magnite which is currently manufactured only at the brand’s India plant in Oragadam near Chennai. A complete detailed report of the test is awaited from the institute and we will be sharing the same soon.

The Magnite will be the Japanese carmaker's global product which debuted in India only last month with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With such aggressive pricing, the compact SUV has managed to garner over 15,000 bookings across the country. The attractive pricing and a remarkable safety rating are sure to entice the Indian buyers cementing the brand’s position in the automotive market. To read more about the new Nissan Magnite, click here.

Due to an overwhelming response, the waiting period of the Magnite has stretched to more than eight months. With the onset of the new year, the introductory prices of the Magnite will now be hiked by Rs 50,000 – Rs 55,000 across the variants. To know more about the revised prices, click here.

Nissan has launched the Magnite with a choice of two petrol engines – 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a five-speed manual and CVT transmission. To get more details of the variants available on the Magnite, tap here. Customers can also choose from a range of accessories and kits while purchasing the Magnite. To assist you with the same, we have curated a price-wise list of the exterior accessories and interior accessories on offer.