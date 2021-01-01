Kia to introduce india-specific mid-size MPV in January 2022

-India specific MPV expected to be based on the Seltos platform

-Codenamed KY

Kia’s second India-specific model will be a mid-size MPV which will be launched in January 2022. Codenamed KY, it’s expected to be based on the Seltos’ platform and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well as future models from MG.

Kia has already made its intentions clear its India strategy will involve SUVs and MPVs of which the former will be volume giver for the Korean automaker. It has already has the Sonet in the sub-four metre segment and the Seltos in the D-segment both which are currently strong players in the respective battles.

When launched, the KY will be the second MPV from Kia as it already has the Carnival which is a rival for the Innova Crysta. Globally the Carnival has gone into a new generation and it is expected to come to India sometime this year.