CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia to introduce india-specific mid-size MPV in January 2022

    Kia to introduce india-specific mid-size MPV in January 2022

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2 Views
    Kia to introduce india-specific mid-size MPV in January 2022

    -India specific MPV expected to be based on the Seltos platform

    -Codenamed KY

    Kia’s second India-specific model will be a mid-size MPV which will be launched in January 2022. Codenamed KY, it’s expected to be based on the Seltos’ platform and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well as future models from MG

    Kia has already made its intentions clear its India strategy will involve SUVs and MPVs of which the former will be volume giver for the Korean automaker. It has already has the Sonet in the sub-four metre segment and the Seltos in the D-segment both which are currently strong players in the respective battles. 

    When launched, the KY will be the second MPV from Kia as it already has the Carnival which is a rival for the Innova Crysta. Globally the Carnival has gone into a new generation and it is expected to come to India sometime this year.  

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Carnival
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 29.90 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.87 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 29.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 28.26 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.72 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars