Toyota inaugurates a new showroom in Aizawl, Mizoram

- Will provide sales and services to customers

- Marks the brand’s 21st touchpoint in northeast India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has strengthened its footprint in the country by inaugurating a new showroom in Aizawl, Mizoram. The newly opened facility is spread across 5,317 square feet and is managed by Zote Toyota. This dealership will cater to the sales and service needs of customers in the northeast region of India. This inauguration also marks the brand’s 21st customer touchpoint in the northeast region of India.

Brand’s portfolio in India:

Currently, Toyota retails nine models in India. This includes Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire.

Official statement on the inauguration:

Commenting on the inauguration, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our dealer network expansion in the northeast region of the country. The establishment of the new dealership, Zote Toyota in Aizawl reinforces our vision to provide ‘Mobility for All’. This new dealership facility is a step forward in fulfilling our commitment to deliver a wide range of exceptional products and services to our esteemed customers in the Northeast region. With this new development, we are looking forward to offering, Toyota’s much-appreciated array of products including our recently launched models - Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, to the northeast customers.”