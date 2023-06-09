Honda Elevate Photo Gallery: All about its Exterior

Honda India’s all-new SUV, the Elevate, will be launched around the festive season this year. It will compete in the highly contested, mid-size SUV space, which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. You also have the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq fighting for supremacy in the same segment. Here’s our detailed look at the exterior of the Elevate which you will be able to buy in a few months’ time.

The headlights on the Elevate remind us of Honda India’s best-seller, the City. They are slim in design and feature LED DRLs on top. Additionally, there is a chrome strip running across the width of the front fascia for a stronger visual impact.

At the back, you get inverted, L-shaped LED tail lights with a connected look. Here, the bit in the middle is a reflector. The Elevate also gets a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a chunky rear bumper with reflectors and a silver skid plate.

The car gets a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that currently powers the City. As for the gearbox options, you get a six-speed manual or a seven-step CVT gearbox. The engine makes 119bhp of power and 145Nm of peak torque.

The Elevate is 4.3m long, nearly 1.8m wide, and 1.65m tall. It’s got a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase of 2.65m. These dimensions are almost identical to the Hyundai Creta or the Volkswagen Taigun. It remains to be seen how well Honda India will price the Elevate in India.

When launched, the Elevate will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.