    Honda Elevate Photo Gallery: All about its Exterior

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    1,638 Views
    Honda Elevate Photo Gallery: All about its Exterior

    Honda India’s all-new SUV, the Elevate, will be launched around the festive season this year. It will compete in the highly contested, mid-size SUV space, which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. You also have the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq fighting for supremacy in the same segment. Here’s our detailed look at the exterior of the Elevate which you will be able to buy in a few months’ time.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The headlights on the Elevate remind us of Honda India’s best-seller, the City. They are slim in design and feature LED DRLs on top. Additionally, there is a chrome strip running across the width of the front fascia for a stronger visual impact. 

    Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the back, you get inverted, L-shaped LED tail lights with a connected look. Here, the bit in the middle is a reflector. The Elevate also gets a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a chunky rear bumper with reflectors and a silver skid plate. 

    Right Side View

    The car gets a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that currently powers the City. As for the gearbox options, you get a six-speed manual or a seven-step CVT gearbox. The engine makes 119bhp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. 

    Right Side View

    The Elevate is 4.3m long, nearly 1.8m wide, and 1.65m tall. It’s got a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase of 2.65m. These dimensions are almost identical to the Hyundai Creta or the Volkswagen Taigun. It remains to be seen how well Honda India will price the Elevate in India. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    When launched, the Elevate will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4806 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4286 Views
    27 Likes

