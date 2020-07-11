Please Tell Us Your City

Top-three India-made cars with five-star Global NCAP rating

July 11, 2020, 06:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Mahindra XUV300, Tata Altroz and the Tata Nexon earn five-star safety rating

-  Global NCAP has conducted safety assessment of 38 cars in India between 2014-2020

The Global New Car Safety Assessment Program's (Global NCAP) has taken the initiative for ‘Safer Cars for India’. The Global NCAP has reportedly conducted safety assessment of 38 cars in India from 2014-2020. As per the data released by the global safety watchdog, three India-made cars have earned five-start safety rating while seven India-made cars have scored four-star safety rating. The top three cars with five-star Global NCAP rating are – Mahindra XUV300, Tata Altroz and the Tata Nexon. However, the Nexons manufactured before 7 December, 2019 was awarded four-star safety rating by the Global NCAP.   

Mahindra XUV300 Front view

The six others cars in India that have scored four-star safety rating, include - Tata Tiago/Tigor, Volkswagen Polo, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Etios, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Zest. Times have improved significantly given none of the India-made cars were considered to be safe in 2014. Currently, all new models are required to comply with Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) norms which mandate vehicles to now have dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. 

Back at the 2018 Auto Expo, Global NCAP introduced the ’Safer Choice’ award. The title only goes to cars that have achieved five-stars in adult occupant protection and four-star in child occupant protection. The vehicle also needs to offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard and must meet with pedestrian protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. This must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory. 

