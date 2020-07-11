Please Tell Us Your City

  • Aston Martin DBX production officially begins; first unit rolls off the line

Aston Martin DBX production officially begins; first unit rolls off the line

July 11, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1920 Views
Aston Martin DBX production officially begins; first unit rolls off the line

- DBX is the first Aston Martin to be made in Wales

- Global deliveries of the model will commence later this month

The first Aston Martin, a DBX SUV made in Wales, has been driven off the production line. The milestone arrives more than four years since the company announced its investment in a brand new manufacturing facility located at St Athan.

Aston Martin DB11 Engine Shot

Propelling the Aston Martin DBX is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 542bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 291kmph. The company has received over 2,000 orders for the model and is currently working on more derivatives of the SUV, details of which can be read here.

Speaking on the occasion, Aston Martin Interim Chief Operating Officer, Keith Stanton, said: “It is a real privilege to be here today to witness the completion of the first production Aston Martin DBX. I’m extremely proud of the Aston Martin team who have worked so hard to transform this ex-Ministry of Defence site into a world-class car manufacturing facility, to now be producing cars, it is testament to the resilience and fortitude of everyone at Aston Martin.  It is an honour to see the first DBX come off the line and my only regret is that everyone who works for this incredible brand can’t be here to witness it.”

  • Aston Martin
  • DB11
  • Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Delhi₹ 3.79 Crore onwards

