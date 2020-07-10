New Jeep Compass facelift spotted testing yet again in India

Jeep has commenced road testing the Compass facelift in India, and an early test mule was recently spotted near the company’s manufacturing facility. The prototype was draped in heavy camouflage and was seen with alongside a current-gen Jeep Compass model.

The new Jeep Compass facelift is expected to feature updates to its exteriors in the form of a redesigned bumper and LED projector headlamps. The SUV could also get new taillights with an updated LED signature and a reworked rear bumper. As for the interiors, it is likely to feature Jeep’s new UConnect infotainment system and connected car tech. We can also expect the overall quality and fit and finish to be improved.

Under the hood, the Compass facelift is expected to continue with the same petrol and diesel engines as the current model as both the powertrains are now BS6 compliant. However, some reports claim that Jeep could replace the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit with the all-new 1.3-litre turbocharged motor that was recently introduced in the international markets.

