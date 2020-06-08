Please Tell Us Your City

New Aston Martin DBX derivatives expected in 2021

June 08, 2020, 09:31 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1092 Views
New Aston Martin DBX derivatives expected in 2021

- 2,000 orders have been received; enough to keep its Wales factory busy for a year

- Aston intends to grab a bigger slice of the SUV market 

With demand for SUVs at an all-time high, the time couldn’t be more perfect for Aston Martin’s 2021 DBX SUV as it awaits to be unleashed in global markets, these coming weeks.

As Aston has already managed over 2,000 orders for the lone version of the DBX, sources claim the strong demand has influenced company officials to add new derivatives to the line-up by the year 2021. The motive is clear, Aston Martin clearly wants to grab a larger share of the premium SUV market.

As of now, it seems unclear as to whether the addition of new derivatives essentially means additional powertrains (including hybrids), a seven seat DBX or even a coupe iteration. But to put things in perspective, company officials have earlier divulged that while they wouldn’t mind going down on capacity, they certainly don’t intend on changing the overall dimensions.

Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin, said, “I am extremely pleased that DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021. Based on these successful initial orders for DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”

  • Aston Martin
  • DBX
  • DBX SUV
  • Aston Martin DBX SUV
