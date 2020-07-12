Maruti Suzuki Wagon R leads sales in the compact hatchback segment in June

- Maruti Suzuki sold 6,972 units of the Wagon R in June 2020

- Compact hatchback segment is a key contributor to the overall sales in India in June

Car sales in India have significantly declined due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Amid the volatile market condition, the compact hatchback segment has emerged the strongest in terms of sales volumes with a cumulative figure of 25,962 units. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the highest-selling vehicle in the compact hatchback segment with 6,972 unit sales in India in June 2020. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Tata Tiago take the second and third place with 4,145 unit and 4,069 unit sales, respectively.

In the same period in June 2019, the company sold 10,228 Wagon R units in India. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in two engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre options. The 1.0-litre petrol variant produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm, while the CNG variant produces 58bhp at 5,500rpm and 78Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engines are available in five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. The CNG option is limited to the 1.0-litre variant.