    Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in August 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    8,599 Views
    

    Over the last few years, we have witnessed a significant increase in demand for compact SUVs in India. This fast-growing segment is a key contributor to auto sales in the country. The growing popularity of sub-four metre SUVs has encouraged automakers to introduce newer models in the country. 

    Here are the top-three leading players in terms of sales in the compact SUV segment in August 2021. 

    Front View

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    The Vitara Brezza has been leading the sales chart in its segment for a while now. Back in August, the Vitara Brezza registered an impressive 87 per cent growth with 12,906-unit sales as compared to 6,903-unit sales in August 2020. Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza facelift in the country early last year and the vehicle soon gained popularity as it offered a petrol engine option for the first time. This compact SUV is backed up by fairly impressive performance figures, a wide service network, and low-cost ownership benefits. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon

    The Nexon sub-four metre SUV is a considerable contributor to Tata’s sales in the country. Interestingly, the Nexon sales are gradually inching closer to the leader in the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Back in August, Tata Motors sold 10,006 units of the Nexon compact SUV in India as compared to 5,179 units sold in August last year, thereby registering a strong 93 per cent growth in sales. The ever-rising fuel prices in the country have also boosted sales for the electric iteration of the Nexon, the Nexon EV. Moreover, the company has recently expanded the Nexon portfolio in the country with the launch of the Nexon Dark and the Nexon EV Dark.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue is enjoying a stable run in the Indian market. The South Korean automaker registered 8,377-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 8,267-unit sales in the same period last, thereby reporting a mild growth of one per cent. The Hyundai Venue offers a wide range of engine options to choose from. The vehicle can be had in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The petrol engines comprise a 1.2-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) unit. The 1.2-litre engine produces 81bhp and 114Nm while the GDI unit generates 118bhp and 171Nm. There’s only a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre engine while the 1.0-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual, iMT, or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission to generate 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm.                

    With the onset of the festive season, it would be interesting to see if the Nexon will manage to outsell the Vitara Brezza in September 2021.

    
    
    
    
     Next 
    MG Motor India sells 4,315 units in August 2021

