    Hyundai announces discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh in September 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    22,174 Views
    Hyundai announces discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh in September 2021

    Potential Hyundai customers who have been planning on driving home a new car in September, have a new reason to cheer. Hyundai has announced lucrative discount offers on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, selective variants of the i20, and the 2020 Kona EV. The discounts and benefits are likely to vary in every city and according to the availability of stocks. Moreover, the benefits vary for every variant, therefore interested customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable discounts. 

    The discounts and benefits on Hyundai cars in September 2021 are as follows –

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Kona Electric

    Selective Hyundai dealers are offering a heavy cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh on the 2020 model-year Kona EV. It is worth noting that there are no offers for the 2021 Kona EV. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    Aura

    The Hyundai Aura Turbo attracts benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2021. This includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The CNG variants do not offer any cash discount, however, customers can avail of exchange and corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000, respectively. The remaining Aura variants attract benefits of up to Rs 25,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with standard exchange and corporate benefit of Rs 15,000.  

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Grand i10 Nios 

    The Grand i10 Nios Turbo attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The rest of the variants attract total benefits of up to Rs 35,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The CNG variant does not attract any cash discount, instead offers similar exchange and corporate benefits. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    Santro

    Hyundai’s entry-level model, Santro attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000 in September on all variants.This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. However, the Era variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with exchange and corporate benefits similar to the rest of the variants. Hyundai does not offer cash benefits on the CNG variant, however, the customers can avail of exchange and corporate benefits.   

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    i20

    Selective Hyundai dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on the iMT Turbo variant of the i20. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The diesel variant of the i20 does not attract any cash benefit, however, customers can avail of exchange and corporate benefits of up to Rs 15,000. The rest of the variants do not attract any benefits or offers. 

    Models without offer

    Other Hyundai models, such as the newly launched i20 N Line, Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, and the Tucson do not attract any offers in September 2021.

    Gallery

