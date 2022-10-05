CarWale
    Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,041 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in September 2022

    Kia India has registered its highest ever monthly sales growth of 79 per cent with 25,857 unit sales in September 2022 as compared to 14,441 unit sales in the same period last year. The company has retained the fifth rank in terms of cumulative car sales. 

    Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in September 2022 –

    Kia Seltos

    Right Side View

    The Kia Seltos continues to drive sales for the company in September 2022. The SUV registered 11,000 unit sales last month. Kia recently celebrated the third anniversary of the Seltos in India, while revealing that over 58 per cent of the buyers have opted for the top variants. Interestingly, it is believed that the SUV accounts for close to 60 per cent of the overall sales.

    Kia Sonet

    Right Side View

    The Kia Sonet secured the second rank with 9,291 unit sales in September 2022. To regenerate interest in the segment, the company introduced the Sonet X-Line with new cosmetic and feature upgrades. The new top-spec Sonet X-Line variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine options at a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Kia Carens

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Carens MPV emerged as the third bestseller for the company with 5,233 unit sales last month. Introduced in February 2022, the Carens is one of the strong contributors to the company’s sales in India. The vehicle competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga and the XL6. Recently, Kia India announced a voluntary recall campaign for the Carens to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control Module (ACU) software. Kia dealers will reach out to customers and provide the software update without any additional cost.

    Data credits: AP

