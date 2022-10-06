CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities; available in 25 cities

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities; available in 25 cities

    - New cities include Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam

    - Maruti Subscribe program is now available across 25 cities

    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program is now available in five new cities, namely Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program is available in these five cities in partnership with ALD Automotive and Quicklyz. Including the new cities, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is now available across 25 cities. The company’s Subscribe partner list also includes Orix and Myles. 

    Interestingly, these cars are offered with a white registration plate option apart from the black one, and the subscription tenure can range from 12 to 48 months with an annual vehicle running option ranging from 10,000kms to 25,000kms. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is available at a starting monthly rental of Rs 11,500 with zero down payment. 

    Speaking on the occasion Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has garnered tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe program is well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. I am therefore excited to announce the latest expansion of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to 5 new cities. This takes the total coverage of our Subscribe program to 25 cities. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience.”

