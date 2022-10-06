Alpine A110 R revealed as lightweight track-focused version

- Sheds 34kg over the A110 S

- Wears carbon-fibre alloy wheels

Renault-owned Alpine has shown once again how the A110 is not just an icon reborn, but a proper modern-day lightweight track-focused version. The A110 R has now lost weight, which directly translates to improved performance over the A110 S.

Most of the weight is cut down by the extensive use of carbon fibre – primarily for the wheels and reworked bonnet, rear window, and diffuser. With a weight saving of 34kg over the S, the A110 R can now do 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds. The powertrain remains the same 1.8-litre making 300bhp and 340Nm, with top speed clocked at 285kmph.

With a lowered ride height, the A110 R also get adjustable dampers. Made of 100 per cent carbon fibre, the 18-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres, like a proper race car. Further, the braking is taken care of by 320mm Brembo discs on both axles. Alpine has also upgraded the exhaust system using 3D printing. Finished in Racing Matte Blue, the A110 R also pays respect to Alpine’s A522 Formula 1 car.

The sales of the 2023 Alpine A110 R will commence in November. However, pricing details aren’t revealed yet.