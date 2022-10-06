CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Alpine A110 R revealed as lightweight track-focused version

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    385 Views
    Alpine A110 R revealed as lightweight track-focused version

    -         Sheds 34kg over the A110 S

    -         Wears carbon-fibre alloy wheels

    Renault-owned Alpine has shown once again how the A110 is not just an icon reborn, but a proper modern-day lightweight track-focused version. The A110 R has now lost weight, which directly translates to improved performance over the A110 S. 

    Renault Right Rear Three Quarter

    Most of the weight is cut down by the extensive use of carbon fibre – primarily for the wheels and reworked bonnet, rear window, and diffuser. With a weight saving of 34kg over the S, the A110 R can now do 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds. The powertrain remains the same 1.8-litre making 300bhp and 340Nm, with top speed clocked at 285kmph.   

    Renault Right Side View

    With a lowered ride height, the A110 R also get adjustable dampers. Made of 100 per cent carbon fibre, the 18-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres, like a proper race car. Further, the braking is taken care of by 320mm Brembo discs on both axles. Alpine has also upgraded the exhaust system using 3D printing. Finished in Racing Matte Blue, the A110 R also pays respect to Alpine’s A522 Formula 1 car.

    Renault Right Front Three Quarter

    The sales of the 2023 Alpine A110 R will commence in November. However, pricing details aren’t revealed yet. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaims the top rank; emerges as bestseller in September 2022
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities; available in 25 cities

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Alpine A110 R revealed as lightweight track-focused version