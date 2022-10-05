CarWale
    Renault 4 to be reborn as an EV at 2022 Paris Motor Show

    Desirazu Venkat

    171 Views
    -Expected to be reborn as a small SUV concept car

    -Original was sold from 1961 to 1994

    The iconic Renault 4 hatchback will return on October 17 at the 2022 Paris Motor Show but this time as an EV and from what we can tell as a sub-compact SUV. The teaser image shows a high-riding vehicle with an SUV-like stance, roof box, chunky tyres and a triangular-shaped rear window.

    Renault Left Side View

    The concept car is expected to retain the original 4’s boxy lines but obviously with the latest Renault design and styling elements. The French automaker had already said in the past that the 4 would make a comeback alongside the 5 electric hatchback under Renault’s plans for its future vehicles. We suspect that the concept car will pay homage to the 4’s lengthy rally history by having itself kitted out in a similar manner.

    The production-ready version, that’s expected to arrive by the end of the decade, will be a sub-compact SUV-styled vehicle and is expected to take on the same dimensions as the original car. To put this into perspective, the Renault 4, throughout its production run had dimensions quite similar to that of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio

