Three features removed discreetly from Mahindra Thar

- Dual-tone bumpers, lumbar support, and USB port removed

- No change in prices

Since its launch in 2020, Mahindra Thar has been a popular model for the carmaker, garnering high bookings followed by a long waiting period and several price hikes. Now, Mahindra has discreetly axed a handful of features from the SUV.

First, the Thar no longer gets the dual-tone black and silver finish for the front and rear bumpers. These have been replaced by all-black ones. Then, the Thar now rides on CEAT Crossdrive AT tyres instead of CEAT Czar AT. Notably, for a brief period, the Mahindra Thar was also fitted with MRF Wanderer AT tyres.

Moving to the inside, both the front seats now lose out on lumbar support. And the cabin now has only one USB port and one 12-volt power socket. Earlier, the Thar was equipped with two Type-A USB ports. It is evident that the deletion of these features is a result of cost-cutting measures opted by the carmaker. However, the Thar continues to be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and cruise control.

The Mahindra Thar has been witnessing high demand, resulting in waiting periods of close to one year. Mechanically, the Thar is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both can be had with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. We have driven the Mahindra Thar and you can read our first-drive review here.