New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a 360-degree camera

- Will also get a heads-up display and an electric sunroof

- Slated to be launched next week

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the new-generation Brezza in the country next week. While the carmaker has already confirmed features like an electric sunroof and a heads-up display, a new teaser released by Maruti Suzuki now discloses a new feature – a 360-degree camera.

While the 360-degree camera feature isn’t segment-first or new for a Maruti model, it does add value to the new SUV. Besides this, the Brezza will also come equipped with a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof with tilt function, Suzuki Connect telematics, and ambient lighting. For more details on the features of the upcoming Brezza, click here.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get the updated K15C petrol engine with Dual Jet Dual VVT technology and idle start/stop function. While the five-speed manual gearbox will be retained, the four-speed torque converter drivetrain will be replaced by a new six-speed automatic transmission. Further, the Brezza will be offered in four variants, details of which can be read here.