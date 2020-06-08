Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  Third registration plate on all BS6 compliant vehicles to get unique ID mark

Third registration plate on all BS6 compliant vehicles to get unique ID mark

June 08, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Carwale Team
Third registration plate on all BS6 compliant vehicles to get unique ID mark

-Order to come into effect from 1 October 

-Blue for petrol/CNG and orange for diesel 

All vehicles registered after 1 October, 2020 will get a Central Government mandated BS6 compliant sticker on the third registration plate of the vehicle. The sticker will be blue for petrol/CNG and orange for diesel cars. 

An official notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that, vehicles complying with BS6 emission norms would be fitted with 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate. The green strip would display colour coding for the fuel used in the vehicle. 

The rules of the high security registration plate state that a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back. In addition, a   laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

The green label is meant to denote that vehicle is a BS6 compliant model and is up to date in terms of pollution compliance norms. 

Source: PTI

