China-spec Ford Endeavour gets a 2.3-litre petrol engine

- Ford Endeavour aka Everest powered by a 2.3-litre petrol engine

- No immediate plans for India debut

The Ford Endeavour, also known as the Everest in most of the international markets, is now available with a new petrol engine option in China. The SUV now gets a 2.3-litre Ecoboost Turbo engine that produces 268bhp and 455Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 10-speed torque convertor that powers the all-wheel drive system.

Visually, the China-spec Ford Everest looks identical to the Endeavour sold in India, except for mild cosmetic tweaks in the form of revised grille and a different alloy wheel design. The SUV can be had in many variants including a five-seat option. In India, the Endeavour is limited to a diesel engine and three variant options. The petrol variant is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon. Moreover, there is no official word from Ford India indicating on a possibility of a petrol version being launched in the country.