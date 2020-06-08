New-gen Mahindra Thar continues testing ahead of impending launch

- New Mahindra Thar spy images reveal square-shaped LED tail lights

- The model is expected to arrive in the second half of 2020

The next-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted during a public road test once again ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. The model was recently seen in the production ready form, details of which can be read here.

The new spy images of the second generation Mahindra Thar reveal the square-shaped LED tail lights of the model. The posterior of the test-mule reveals additional details such as the bumper mounted reflectors on either side, spare alloy wheel finished in a five spoke design and a high mounted stop lamp.

A few other design highlights of the new Mahindra Thar will include a larger grille with vertical slats, fender mounted turn indicators, round headlamps and black wheel arches. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with features such as beige leather upholstery, new dashboard and centre console with circular AC vents, cup holders and steering mounted controls. The transfer case is likely to be moved to the left side of the gear lever.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar will be powered by Bs6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired to a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic variant cannot be ruled out at launch either. Also on offer will be the 4x4 system with low range gearing and a differential lock.

Image Source