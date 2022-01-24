CarWale
    Tata Tigor i-CNG: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tigor i-CNG: Variants explained

    Tata Motors launched the Tigor i-CNG version in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker also introduced the Tiago i-CNG version, the details and variant-wise features of which can be read here.

    Powering the Tata Tigor i-CNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is mated only to a five-speed manual transmission. The Tigor in this new variant has a CNG fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity).

    The Tata Tigor i-CNG version is offered in five colours that include Daytona Grey, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, and Pure Silver. Customers can choose from two variants that include XZ and XZ+. The latter is also offered in a dual-tone paintjob. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tigor i-CNG.

    Tigor i-CNG XZ

    Push-button start-stop

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Harman-sourced infotainment system

    Six-speaker music system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Rear arm-rest with cup-holders

    Central locking with flip-key

    Manual AC

    Black and grey interior theme

    14-inch full wheel covers

    All four power windows

    Front fog lights

    Body-coloured door handles

    Piano black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

    Day-night IRVM

    Cooled glove-box

    Tigor i-CNG XZ+

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Automatic headlamps

    Black and beige interior theme

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto        

    Eight-speaker music system

    Automatic climate control

    Rear parking camera

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    14-inch hyperstyle wheels

    Front fog lights

    Rear defogger

    Rear wiper and washer

    Shark-fin antenna

    Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

