Tata Tigor i-CNG: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the Tigor i-CNG version in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker also introduced the Tiago i-CNG version, the details and variant-wise features of which can be read here.
Powering the Tata Tigor i-CNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is mated only to a five-speed manual transmission. The Tigor in this new variant has a CNG fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity).
The Tata Tigor i-CNG version is offered in five colours that include Daytona Grey, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, and Pure Silver. Customers can choose from two variants that include XZ and XZ+. The latter is also offered in a dual-tone paintjob. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tigor i-CNG.
Tigor i-CNG XZ
Push-button start-stop
Auto-folding ORVMs
Harman-sourced infotainment system
Six-speaker music system
Steering-mounted controls
Rear arm-rest with cup-holders
Central locking with flip-key
Manual AC
Black and grey interior theme
14-inch full wheel covers
All four power windows
Front fog lights
Body-coloured door handles
Piano black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators
Day-night IRVM
Cooled glove-box
Tigor i-CNG XZ+
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Black and beige interior theme
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Eight-speaker music system
Automatic climate control
Rear parking camera
Height-adjustable driver seat
14-inch hyperstyle wheels
Front fog lights
Rear defogger
Rear wiper and washer
Shark-fin antenna
Dual-tone paintjob (optional)