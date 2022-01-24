Tata Tigor i-CNG: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the Tigor i-CNG version in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker also introduced the Tiago i-CNG version, the details and variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Powering the Tata Tigor i-CNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is mated only to a five-speed manual transmission. The Tigor in this new variant has a CNG fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity).

The Tata Tigor i-CNG version is offered in five colours that include Daytona Grey, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, and Pure Silver. Customers can choose from two variants that include XZ and XZ+. The latter is also offered in a dual-tone paintjob. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tigor i-CNG.

Tigor i-CNG XZ

Push-button start-stop

Auto-folding ORVMs

Harman-sourced infotainment system

Six-speaker music system

Steering-mounted controls

Rear arm-rest with cup-holders

Central locking with flip-key

Manual AC

Black and grey interior theme

14-inch full wheel covers

All four power windows

Front fog lights

Body-coloured door handles

Piano black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

Day-night IRVM

Cooled glove-box

Tigor i-CNG XZ+

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Black and beige interior theme

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Eight-speaker music system

Automatic climate control

Rear parking camera

Height-adjustable driver seat

14-inch hyperstyle wheels

Front fog lights

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Shark-fin antenna

Dual-tone paintjob (optional)