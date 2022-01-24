CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury waiting period extends to up to 18 months

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,548 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury waiting period extends to up to 18 months

    The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV700 has seen a rising tide of up to one and a half years for the range-topping XUV700 AX7 Luxury petrol and diesel variants. The XUV700 was the most sought-after car for Mahindra in 2021, and it also attracted over 75,000 reservations.

    Mahindra XUV700 Front View

    More precisely, the XUV700's waiting period stretches from six months to up to 20 months, depending on the variant. Interestingly, we have learned that the waiting period is not only for a specific variant but is also applicable for different exterior colours. The Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Everest White are the most sought-after colours, followed by Red Rage and Dazzling Silver.

    The entry-level MX trim has a waiting time between up to six months and up to eight months for both petrol and diesel versions. For the AX3 petrol, the waiting period is between seven months and up to 10 months for the AX3 diesel. Moreover, the mid-spec AX5 petrol has a waiting period of up to a year. Whereas, it stretches to almost 12 to 15 months for the AX7. Besides this, AX7 Luxury is in enormous demand.

    This waiting time is a concern for customers who reserved their XUV700 at the commencement of the booking. A few customers even received a delivery date of May 2023.

    Mahindra XUV700 Rear View

    The AX7 Luxury comes with additional features: an all-wheel-drive system, a Sony surround sound system, a 360-camera setup, a driver-side knee airbag, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, powered flush door handles and continuous digital video recording. Mahindra offers it in petrol and diesel engine options with a seven-seat layout.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tigor i-CNG: Variants explained
     Next 
    New BMW X3 - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4651 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.59 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4651 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury waiting period extends to up to 18 months