Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury waiting period extends to up to 18 months

The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV700 has seen a rising tide of up to one and a half years for the range-topping XUV700 AX7 Luxury petrol and diesel variants. The XUV700 was the most sought-after car for Mahindra in 2021, and it also attracted over 75,000 reservations.

More precisely, the XUV700's waiting period stretches from six months to up to 20 months, depending on the variant. Interestingly, we have learned that the waiting period is not only for a specific variant but is also applicable for different exterior colours. The Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Everest White are the most sought-after colours, followed by Red Rage and Dazzling Silver.

The entry-level MX trim has a waiting time between up to six months and up to eight months for both petrol and diesel versions. For the AX3 petrol, the waiting period is between seven months and up to 10 months for the AX3 diesel. Moreover, the mid-spec AX5 petrol has a waiting period of up to a year. Whereas, it stretches to almost 12 to 15 months for the AX7. Besides this, AX7 Luxury is in enormous demand.

This waiting time is a concern for customers who reserved their XUV700 at the commencement of the booking. A few customers even received a delivery date of May 2023.

The AX7 Luxury comes with additional features: an all-wheel-drive system, a Sony surround sound system, a 360-camera setup, a driver-side knee airbag, blind-spot monitoring, wireless phone charging, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, powered flush door handles and continuous digital video recording. Mahindra offers it in petrol and diesel engine options with a seven-seat layout.