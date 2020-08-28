CarWale
    • Tata Tigor EVs delivered to Ministry of AYUSH

    Tata Tigor EVs delivered to Ministry of AYUSH

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tigor EVs delivered to Ministry of AYUSH

    - Tata Motors claims to have a 62% market share in EVs in Q1 FY21

    - Last week, the company rolled out the 1,000th Nexon EV

    Tata Motors has partnered with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi, as a part of its tender with EESL. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over to P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of AYUSH by Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager at EESL.

    Tata Tigor EV Front view

    Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-Mobility ecosystem, christened Tata uniEVerse.

    The current range of products under the EV range of Tata Motors include the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV. The company claims to have a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1 FY21. Last week, the company achieved the 1,000 unit production milestone for the Nexon EV, details of which are available here.

