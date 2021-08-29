Tata Tigor EV facelift to be offered in three variants; details revealed

- The Tata Tigor EV facelift will be launched in India on 31 August, 2021

- The model will be the most affordable EV from the carmaker

Tata Motors has revealed the variant details of the Tigor EV facelift ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in India on 31 August, 2021. The model was unveiled in the country earlier this month, details of which are available here.

The Tata Tigor EV facelift will be offered in three variants including XM, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone. A single colour option of Teal Blue will be available at launch, while the dual-tone variant will feature a contrast black coloured roof. Bookings for the model have already commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Propelling the new Tata Tigor EV facelift is a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The fast-charging capability allows the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in under one hour while the regular 15A charger enables the car to be charged from 0-80 per cent in 8.5 hours.

On the outside, the 2021 Tata Tigor EV facelift gets a revised fascia, projector headlamps, LED DRLs on the lower section of the front bumper, black ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, and LED tail lights. The model receives safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, seat-belt reminder, and a speed alert system.

Inside, the upcoming Tata Tigor will come equipped with a dual-tone theme of beige and black, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, teal blue accents for the AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and drive modes.