Spec comparison – Honda Amaze Vs Hyundai Aura

Honda Amaze a popular name in the compact sedan segment has recently received a fresh update. As compared to the hatchbacks, the compact sedans have a fair share of fan following, particularly because of that additional luggage space. Apart from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Hyundai Aura is also a strong competitor to the newly launched 2021 Honda Amaze.

Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

Exterior

Honda Amaze is available in three variant options - E, S, and the VX. However, it is worth noting that the ‘E’ variant is unchanged and is based on the existing model, while the ‘S’ and the ‘VX’ variants have received fresh cosmetic and feature updates. Visually, the refreshed model features a solid wing-face front grille with fine chrome moulding lines. Depending on the variant, the Amaze gets 15-inch diamond-cut two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels, advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs and advanced LED front fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish. The new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps complete its overall styling.

The Hyundai Aura has a family face with a black honeycomb mesh grille which is accentuated by twin boomerang DRLs. The sides feature two unique character lines and the vehicle rides on a set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving on to the rear, the vehicle features a sporty bumper design and a distinctive sharp LED tail lamp design with three-dimensional outer lens. Moreover, the trunk lid chrome strip garnish with a glossy black wrap around enhances the overall aesthetics.

Interior

The 2021 Amaze gets satin silver ornamentation on the dashboard as well as the door trims. The vehicle gets premium upholstery with a new stitching pattern. The higher variant gets a new seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Aura’s interior design has been replicated from the Grand i10 Nios. That said, to distinguish the Aura from its hatchback sibling, it gets beige and black tones in addition to features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys sound technology, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and more.

Engine

The 2021 Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. The petrol manual transmission variant returns 18.6kmpl, while the CVT unit delivers 18.3kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

The Hyundai Aura is offered with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81bhp/114Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit generates 98bhp/172Nm. The bigger petrol engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. The 1.2-litre diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The diesel version is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.