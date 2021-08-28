Two new cars to be launched in India next week

- Two new car models areto be launched in the country next week

- One of them is an electric compact sedan, while the other one is a WRC-inspired sporty hatchback

All major automakers in the country have witnessed a significant rise in car sales during the festive season. In the coming new week, two new models are scheduled for launch in the Indian market. Tata Motors will launch the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV on 31 August, while the sportier iteration of the i20, the i20 N Line is due for launch in India on 2 September. Read below to learn more about the upcoming two new car launches in the country next week.

The updated Tata Tigor EV has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of its official launch. Selective dealers have already started accepting bookings for the electric vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mechanically, the upcoming Ziptron-powered Tata Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the updated Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging and it is capable of drawing power from a 15A plug point to attain zero to 80 per cent charge in just 8.5 hours. Additionally, it also supports fast charging and it takes just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent. For further details on the Tigor EV facelift, click here.

Hyundai recently unveiled the i20 N Line with WRC-inspired sporty highlights. This time around, the company will officially announce the prices for the i20 N Line in the coming week. The upcoming model will be sold via Hyundai Signature dealerships and the interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 25,000. Some of the distinctive exterior highlights come in the form of the chequered flag-inspired front grille, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo and red calliper on the disc brake. The front skid plate and the side sill garnish feature athletic red highlights (silver highlights for red exterior colour). To learn more about the top feature highlights in the upcoming i20 N Line, click here.