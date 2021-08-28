CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Two new cars to be launched in India next week

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    17,296 Views
    Two new cars to be launched in India next week

    - Two new car models areto be launched in the country next week 

    - One of them is an electric compact sedan, while the other one is a WRC-inspired sporty hatchback

    All major automakers in the country have witnessed a significant rise in car sales during the festive season. In the coming new week, two new models are scheduled for launch in the Indian market. Tata Motors will launch the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV on 31 August, while the sportier iteration of the i20, the i20 N Line is due for launch in India on 2 September. Read below to learn more about the upcoming two new car launches in the country next week.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated Tata Tigor EV has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of its official launch. Selective dealers have already started accepting bookings for the electric vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000. Mechanically, the upcoming Ziptron-powered Tata Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the updated Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging and it is capable of drawing power from a 15A plug point to attain zero to 80 per cent charge in just 8.5 hours. Additionally, it also supports fast charging and it takes just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent. For further details on the Tigor EV facelift, click here

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai recently unveiled the i20 N Line with WRC-inspired sporty highlights. This time around, the company will officially announce the prices for the i20 N Line in the coming week. The upcoming model will be sold via Hyundai Signature dealerships and the interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 25,000. Some of the distinctive exterior highlights come in the form of the chequered flag-inspired front grille, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo and red calliper on the disc brake. The front skid plate and the side sill garnish feature athletic red highlights (silver highlights for red exterior colour). To learn more about the top feature highlights in the upcoming i20 N Line, click here.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Should you buy a new mass-market car or a used luxury car? Episode 14 of the The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.96 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Two new cars to be launched in India next week