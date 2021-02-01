Tata Tiago Limited Edition - Top 4 changes

Tata Motors recently launched a limited edition of the Tiago to commemorate the first anniversary of this popular hatchback's facelift version. This special edition is based on the XT variant of the standard hatchback and gets some more features to differentiate itself. Let's take a look at the top four changes.

1. Single-tone colours only

This limited edition will be available only in three single-tone colours including daytona grey, pearlescent white, and flame red from the current refresh range of the Tiago.

2. New alloys

The upgraded styling of this model is courtesy of the new 14-inch black alloy wheels. For reference, the regular XT version gets steel wheels of the same size and the top-spec XZ+ variant gets 15-inch alloys.

3. Touch screen

Also, in terms of features, this Tiago Limited Edition offers a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman. It comes packed with the usual entertainment needs along with image and video playback, 3D navigation via Navimaps, etc. What's more, it also doubles up as a display for the reverse parking sensors.

4. Simple add-ons

Though there are not many styling improvements or enhancements, Tata Motors is offering a little more to prospective buyers over the standard XT trim. And as a part of these Tiago's limited edition offerings, owners will benefit from a rear parcel shelf that otherwise doesn't come as a standard fitment. Then, there's on-board navigation and voice commands recognition as well.

Do note that this limited edition model is based on the mid-spec XT trim, so all the safety kit and other features are carried over. This variant costs about Rs 16,000 lesser than the XZ trim and about Rs 29,000 extra over the standard trim, but boasts of the afore-mentioned additional features and upgraded styling. Like the mid-spec XT variant, this limited edition model will also be available with the 85bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.