Hyundai records 23.8 per cent growth in sales in January 2021

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 60,105 units in January 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 52,005 units in the domestic market while 8,100 units were exported to the international markets.

The domestic sales escalated by 23.8 per cent this year as compared to 42,002 units in January 2020. The exports, however, dropped by 19 per cent from last year’s 10,000 units. The South Korean car manufacturer recently launched the all-new Hyundai i20 in India and you can read our first-drive review here. Other top-selling models in the brand’s portfolio include the Creta, Verna, and the Venue.

Commenting on the January 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director -Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL, said, “HMIL has made a strong beginning to the CY21 by registering a high double-digit growth in the month of January. The growth momentum has been achieved on account of great customer pull for our most innovative recently launched products like the all-new CRETA, new VERNA, and the all-new i20 showcasing brand supremacy in their respective segments. We are happy to see that the Hyundai Brand in India has become a strong expression of world class technology and services thereby redefining the driving and ownership experience for our beloved customers. We stand committed to further strengthen India’s economy and society as a responsible corporate citizen.”