Tata Tiago EV teased; exterior design revealed

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Tiago EV in the country on 28 September. Ahead of the official unveiling, the automaker has released the first teaser video giving us a glimpse of the exterior styling of the electric hatchback.

Up front, the official teaser of the Tata Tiago confirms a blanked-off front grille with a tri-arrow pattern at the sides along with the ‘EV’ badge on the right-hand side. The Tiago EV will also be equipped with projector headlamps, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car features, and a multi-mode regen function.

While the technical specifications of the Tiago EV are still under wraps, we expect it to be powered by the same 26kWh battery pack as the Tigor EV. In the electric sedan, the battery feeds the electric motors to produce 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. More specific details will be known during the launch of the electric hatch. When launched, we expect the Tata Tiago EV to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh.