Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched: Top feature highlights

- Introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh

- Available in six variant options: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki launched the Grand Vitara in India at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in six variant options: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+. The Grand Vitara is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, and Opulent Red. The dual-tone option with a black roof is available in Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red

The vehicle features Nexa’s signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki claims to have accumulated over 57,000 bookings. The SUV is available in two engine options: 1.5-litre Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and a 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid. Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights in the Maruti Grand Vitara.

- Standard safety equipment list includes six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, three-point seat belts, ABS with EBD, and TPMS

- Hill Descent Control in ALLGRIP SELECT variant

- Panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes

- Wireless phone charging dock

- Coloured head-up display

- A 360-degree parking camera

- In-built Suzuki Connect technology

- Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system

- Ventilated front seats

- Two exclusive genuine NEXA accessories themes: ENIGMAX and ENIGMAX X

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine gets a dual power system which includes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The petrol engine generates 91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm. Along with the electric motor, the combined power output stands at 114bhp. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT unit and the vehicle offers multiple drive modes such as EV, Eco, Power, and Normal. This dual power system claims to deliver an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 27.97kmpl.